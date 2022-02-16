 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Coherus BioSciences's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 10:03am   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of Coherus BioSciences's Earnings

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Coherus BioSciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51.

Coherus BioSciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 6.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coherus BioSciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.17 0.06 0.23
EPS Actual -0.34 -0.36 0.01 0.23
Price Change % 6.74% 0.46% -1.24% -6.04%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Coherus BioSciences were trading at $13.2 as of February 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences' Q4 Sales Fall 34% On Lower Udenyca Volume, Prices
Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q4 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Unit Announces Research Collaboration With Remix, Regencell Touts COVID Data, Decision Day For Agios
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 13-19): Agios FDA Meeting, Avenue Adcom, Earnings And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings