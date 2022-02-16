 Skip to main content

Barrick Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 9:55am   Comments
Barrick Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barrick Gold beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $31.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barrick Gold's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.28 0.27 0.31
EPS Actual 0.24 0.29 0.29 0.35
Revenue Estimate 3.18B 3.06B 3.01B 3.27B
Revenue Actual 2.83B 2.89B 2.96B 3.28B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

