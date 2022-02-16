Barrick Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights
Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Barrick Gold beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $31.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Barrick Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.28
|0.27
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.29
|0.29
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|3.18B
|3.06B
|3.01B
|3.27B
|Revenue Actual
|2.83B
|2.89B
|2.96B
|3.28B
