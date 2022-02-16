 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Roku's Earnings Outlook

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Roku will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Roku bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 7.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Roku's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.12 -0.15 -0.05
EPS Actual 0.48 0.52 0.54 0.49
Price Change % -7.74% -4.01% 11.55% 3.16%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Roku were trading at $168.15 as of February 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Roku
Why FuboTV Shares Are Falling After Roku's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Report
42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Why Roku Shares Are Falling
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 18, 2022: DraftKings, GameStop, Roku And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings