SPX FLOW: Q4 Earnings Insights
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SPX FLOW missed estimated earnings by 18.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was up $2.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SPX FLOW's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|0.59
|0.35
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.63
|0.61
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|391.92M
|369.88M
|341.85M
|350.16M
|Revenue Actual
|389.60M
|381.60M
|363.80M
|396.10M
