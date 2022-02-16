SPX FLOW: Q4 Earnings Insights

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SPX FLOW missed estimated earnings by 18.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was up $2.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SPX FLOW's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.59 0.35 0.37 EPS Actual 0.79 0.63 0.61 0.56 Revenue Estimate 391.92M 369.88M 341.85M 350.16M Revenue Actual 389.60M 381.60M 363.80M 396.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.