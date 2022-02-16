 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Choice Hotels Intl Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 8:25am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Choice Hotels Intl Q4 Earnings

 

Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Choice Hotels Intl beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $91.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Choice Hotels Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.36 0.88 0.60 0.64
EPS Actual 1.51 1.22 0.57 0.51
Revenue Estimate 311.14M 276.56M 200.70M 213.49M
Revenue Actual 323.37M 278.34M 182.95M 193.39M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CHH)

Analyst Ratings For Choice Hotels Intl
Choice Hotels Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Choice Hotels Intl
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com