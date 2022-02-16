Recap: Choice Hotels Intl Q4 Earnings

Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Choice Hotels Intl beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $91.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Choice Hotels Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.36 0.88 0.60 0.64 EPS Actual 1.51 1.22 0.57 0.51 Revenue Estimate 311.14M 276.56M 200.70M 213.49M Revenue Actual 323.37M 278.34M 182.95M 193.39M

