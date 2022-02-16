Recap: Choice Hotels Intl Q4 Earnings
Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Choice Hotels Intl beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $91.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Choice Hotels Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|0.88
|0.60
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|1.51
|1.22
|0.57
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|311.14M
|276.56M
|200.70M
|213.49M
|Revenue Actual
|323.37M
|278.34M
|182.95M
|193.39M
