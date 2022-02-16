Recap: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Q4 Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $37.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.17 0.21 0.19 EPS Actual 0.21 0.03 0.13 0.14 Revenue Estimate 204.57M 178.10M 186.40M 185.60M Revenue Actual 168.64M 169.91M 177.63M 172.15M

