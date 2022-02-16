Recap: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Q4 Earnings
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $37.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.17
|0.21
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.03
|0.13
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|204.57M
|178.10M
|186.40M
|185.60M
|Revenue Actual
|168.64M
|169.91M
|177.63M
|172.15M
