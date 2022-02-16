 Skip to main content

Ryder System: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 8:08am   Comments
Ryder System: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Ryder System (NYSE:R) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ryder System beat estimated earnings by 42.51%, reporting an EPS of $3.52 versus an estimate of $2.47.

Revenue was up $387.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 0.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ryder System's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.09 1.37 0.57 0.95
EPS Actual 2.55 2.40 1.09 0.83
Revenue Estimate 2.38B 2.22B 2.14B 2.22B
Revenue Actual 2.46B 2.38B 2.22B 2.21B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

