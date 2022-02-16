Ryder System: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ryder System (NYSE:R) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ryder System beat estimated earnings by 42.51%, reporting an EPS of $3.52 versus an estimate of $2.47.
Revenue was up $387.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 0.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ryder System's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.09
|1.37
|0.57
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|2.55
|2.40
|1.09
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|2.38B
|2.22B
|2.14B
|2.22B
|Revenue Actual
|2.46B
|2.38B
|2.22B
|2.21B
