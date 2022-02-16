Vulcan Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vulcan Materials beat estimated earnings by 7.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.16.
Revenue was up $431.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vulcan Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.66
|1.69
|0.45
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|1.54
|1.57
|0.69
|1.07
|Revenue Estimate
|1.44B
|1.38B
|1.02B
|1.16B
|Revenue Actual
|1.52B
|1.36B
|1.07B
|1.18B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News