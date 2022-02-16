Recap: Dun & Bradstreet Q4 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $118.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.24 0.20 0.26 EPS Actual 0.29 0.25 0.23 0.28 Revenue Estimate 541.83M 521.58M 495.64M 479.19M Revenue Actual 541.90M 520.90M 504.50M 480.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.