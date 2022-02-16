Recap: Dun & Bradstreet Q4 Earnings
Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $118.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.24
|0.20
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.25
|0.23
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|541.83M
|521.58M
|495.64M
|479.19M
|Revenue Actual
|541.90M
|520.90M
|504.50M
|480.10M
