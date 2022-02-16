Sunoco: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks
Earnings
Sunoco missed estimated earnings by 15.93%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $1.13.
Revenue was up $2.40 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sunoco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.07
|0.95
|0.61
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|1
|1.73
|1.60
|0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|4.46B
|3.98B
|3.50B
|3.31B
|Revenue Actual
|4.78B
|4.39B
|3.47B
|2.55B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News