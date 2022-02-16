 Skip to main content

Analog Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:45am   Comments
Analog Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Analog Devices beat estimated earnings by 9.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.94 versus an estimate of $1.77.

Revenue was up $1.13 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Analog Devices's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.70 1.62 1.45 1.32
EPS Actual 1.73 1.72 1.54 1.44
Revenue Estimate 2.31B 1.71B 1.61B 1.51B
Revenue Actual 2.34B 1.76B 1.66B 1.56B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Thank You

