Analog Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Analog Devices beat estimated earnings by 9.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.94 versus an estimate of $1.77.
Revenue was up $1.13 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Analog Devices's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.70
|1.62
|1.45
|1.32
|EPS Actual
|1.73
|1.72
|1.54
|1.44
|Revenue Estimate
|2.31B
|1.71B
|1.61B
|1.51B
|Revenue Actual
|2.34B
|1.76B
|1.66B
|1.56B
