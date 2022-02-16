 Skip to main content

Recap: AMC Networks Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:44am   Comments
Recap: AMC Networks Q4 Earnings

 

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AMC Networks beat estimated earnings by 134.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $23.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.46, which was followed by a 14.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMC Networks's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.22 1.90 1.87 0.52
EPS Actual 2.68 3.45 2.98 2.72
Revenue Estimate 706.07M 687.37M 722.32M 705.01M
Revenue Actual 810.77M 771.39M 691.74M 780.27M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

