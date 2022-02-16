Recap: AMC Networks Q4 Earnings
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AMC Networks beat estimated earnings by 134.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $23.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.46, which was followed by a 14.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AMC Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.22
|1.90
|1.87
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|2.68
|3.45
|2.98
|2.72
|Revenue Estimate
|706.07M
|687.37M
|722.32M
|705.01M
|Revenue Actual
|810.77M
|771.39M
|691.74M
|780.27M
