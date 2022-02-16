 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kraft Heinz: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:44am   Comments
Share:
Kraft Heinz: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks

Earnings

Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 25.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $230.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kraft Heinz's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.57 0.72 0.59 0.74
EPS Actual 0.65 0.78 0.72 0.80
Revenue Estimate 6.02B 6.53B 6.24B 6.82B
Revenue Actual 6.32B 6.62B 6.39B 6.94B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (KHC)

What Are Whales Doing With Kraft Heinz
Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading Amid Fed's Latest Minutes
Kraft Heinz Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower Ahead Of Fed Minutes
MIFTs Could Be The Commodity Market Version Of FAANGs
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com