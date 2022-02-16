Kraft Heinz: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks
Earnings
Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 25.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $230.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kraft Heinz's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.72
|0.59
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.78
|0.72
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|6.02B
|6.53B
|6.24B
|6.82B
|Revenue Actual
|6.32B
|6.62B
|6.39B
|6.94B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News