Recap: Charles River Q4 Earnings

Charles River (NYSE:CRL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charles River beat estimated earnings by 2.47%, reporting an EPS of $2.49 versus an estimate of $2.43.

Revenue was up $114.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 2.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charles River's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.58 2.38 2.19 2.10 EPS Actual 2.70 2.61 2.53 2.39 Revenue Estimate 903.20M 880.65M 798.18M 756.86M Revenue Actual 895.94M 914.61M 824.57M 790.99M

