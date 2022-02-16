Recap: Charles River Q4 Earnings
Charles River (NYSE:CRL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks
Earnings
Charles River beat estimated earnings by 2.47%, reporting an EPS of $2.49 versus an estimate of $2.43.
Revenue was up $114.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 2.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charles River's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.58
|2.38
|2.19
|2.10
|EPS Actual
|2.70
|2.61
|2.53
|2.39
|Revenue Estimate
|903.20M
|880.65M
|798.18M
|756.86M
|Revenue Actual
|895.94M
|914.61M
|824.57M
|790.99M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News