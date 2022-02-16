 Skip to main content

Recap: Alkermes Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:43am   Comments
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alkermes beat estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $44.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alkermes's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.12 -0.02 0.07
EPS Actual 0.14 0.30 0.11 0.10
Revenue Estimate 301.36M 278.70M 233.45M 268.25M
Revenue Actual 294.14M 303.72M 251.43M 280.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Alkermes management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.18 and $0.0 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -139.13% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Alkermes, a bearish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

