Recap: SiteOne Landscape Supply Q4 Earnings
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SiteOne Landscape Supply beat estimated earnings by 122.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $130.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 1.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SiteOne Landscape Supply's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.25
|2.37
|-0.44
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|1.74
|2.70
|0.19
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|905.63M
|1.04B
|537.96M
|608.56M
|Revenue Actual
|936.40M
|1.08B
|650.20M
|675.10M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News