Recap: SiteOne Landscape Supply Q4 Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply beat estimated earnings by 122.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $130.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 1.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SiteOne Landscape Supply's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.25 2.37 -0.44 -0.07 EPS Actual 1.74 2.70 0.19 0.25 Revenue Estimate 905.63M 1.04B 537.96M 608.56M Revenue Actual 936.40M 1.08B 650.20M 675.10M

