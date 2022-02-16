Recap: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Q4 Earnings
Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hilton Worldwide Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $946.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.85
|0.38
|0.08
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.56
|0.02
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.65B
|1.38B
|1.10B
|1.03B
|Revenue Actual
|1.75B
|1.33B
|874.00M
|890.00M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
