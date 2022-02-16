 Skip to main content

Recap: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 6:16am   Comments
Recap: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Q4 Earnings

 

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $946.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.85 0.38 0.08 0.03
EPS Actual 0.78 0.56 0.02 -0.10
Revenue Estimate 1.65B 1.38B 1.10B 1.03B
Revenue Actual 1.75B 1.33B 874.00M 890.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

