Wix.com: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wix.com beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.38.
Revenue was up $45.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 5.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wix.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.37
|-0.64
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.28
|-0.54
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|315.19M
|311.66M
|295.05M
|270.22M
|Revenue Actual
|320.80M
|316.41M
|304.11M
|282.53M
