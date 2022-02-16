 Skip to main content

Wix.com: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022
Wix.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wix.com beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was up $45.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 5.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wix.com's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.37 -0.64 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.21 -0.28 -0.54 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 315.19M 311.66M 295.05M 270.22M
Revenue Actual 320.80M 316.41M 304.11M 282.53M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

