Wix.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wix.com beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was up $45.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 5.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wix.com's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.37 -0.64 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.28 -0.54 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 315.19M 311.66M 295.05M 270.22M Revenue Actual 320.80M 316.41M 304.11M 282.53M

