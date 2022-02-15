La-Z-Boy: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

La-Z-Boy LZB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

La-Z-Boy missed estimated earnings by 26.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $101.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 7.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at La-Z-Boy's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.57 0.74 0.70 EPS Actual 0.85 0.55 0.87 0.74 Revenue Estimate 540.04M 485.96M 498.53M 468.41M Revenue Actual 575.89M 524.78M 519.47M 470.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.