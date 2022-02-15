Haverty Furniture Cos: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Haverty Furniture Cos HVT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Haverty Furniture Cos beat estimated earnings by 13.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.19.

Revenue was up $24.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 10.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Haverty Furniture Cos's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.22 0.76 0.41 0.88 EPS Actual 1.31 1.21 1.04 1.37 Revenue Estimate 259.66M 217.51M 200.57M 235.08M Revenue Actual 260.38M 249.99M 236.49M 241.34M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.