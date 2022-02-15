Recap: ACCO Brands Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

ACCO Brands ACCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACCO Brands beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $110.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 7.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACCO Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.26 0.03 0.28 EPS Actual 0.33 0.43 0.10 0.32 Revenue Estimate 531.45M 474.16M 390.32M 445.81M Revenue Actual 526.70M 517.80M 410.50M 460.10M

