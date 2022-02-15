Recap: Pacific Biosciences Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Pacific Biosciences PACB reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pacific Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was up $8.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pacific Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.20 -0.45 0.32 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.21 -0.45 0.37 Revenue Estimate 33.23M 29.89M 25.67M 25.41M Revenue Actual 34.89M 30.61M 29.00M 27.14M

