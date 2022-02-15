AbbVie Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. ABBV traded at a new 12-month high today of $145.46. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 1.8 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 8.4 million shares.

Based on a current price of $144.81, AbbVie Inc. is currently 1.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $143.19.

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company’s top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company’s current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women’s health.

Over the past year, AbbVie Inc. has traded in a range of $102.05 to $145.46 and is now at $144.81, 42% above that low.

