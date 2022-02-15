$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Advance Auto Parts AAP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.07% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AAP: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.76 shares of Advance Auto Parts at the time with $100. This investment in AAP would have produced an average annual return of 14.34%. Currently, Advance Auto Parts has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion.

Advance Auto Parts's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $1,474.85 today based on a price of $218.17 for AAP at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.