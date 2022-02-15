Recap: Ardmore Shipping Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Ardmore Shipping ASC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ardmore Shipping missed estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $6.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ardmore Shipping's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.27 -0.31 -0.39 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.23 -0.26 -0.39 Revenue Estimate 25.00M 30.95M 24.86M 24.64M Revenue Actual 47.20M 26.78M 25.16M 21.84M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.