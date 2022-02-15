Recap: Palatin Technologies Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Palatin Technologies PTN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Palatin Technologies missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $486.11 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palatin Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.06 -0.02 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 80.00K 870.00K 1.28M 2.00M Revenue Actual 159.48K 175.19K 88.74K -163.97K

