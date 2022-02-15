Black Knight: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Black Knight BKI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Black Knight beat estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $44.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Black Knight's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.54 0.51 0.55 EPS Actual 0.60 0.57 0.56 0.60 Revenue Estimate 370.68M 350.57M 339.75M 337.78M Revenue Actual 378.00M 361.30M 349.70M 342.20M

