Yandex Shares Pop Post Q4 Results; Clocks 54% Revenue Growth

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Yandex NV YNDX reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 54% year-on-year to $1.485 billion.
- Yandex is one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia.
- Revenues from Online advertising grew 26% Y/Y to RUB 48.4 billion, Taxi segment, excluding sales of goods, rose 86% Y/Y to RUB 32.9 billion, sales of goods increased 74% Y/Y to RUB 17.7 billion, and Other revenues grew 111% Y/Y to RUB 11.3 billion.
- The total cost of revenue rose 67%, and operating expenses increased by 68% Y/Y. The company reported an operating loss of $(35.1) million.
- EPS loss was $(0.16).
- Yandex generated $45.8 million in operating cash flow and held $1.07 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Yandex sees FY22 revenue of RUB 490 billion - RUB 500 billion.
- Yandex sees Search & Portal ruble-based revenue in mid-to-high teens.
- Price Action: YNDX shares traded higher by 10.2% at $49.80 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.