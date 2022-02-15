Leidos Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Leidos Holdings LDOS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Leidos Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.6.

Revenue was up $239.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 3.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Leidos Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.58 1.48 1.61 EPS Actual 1.80 1.52 1.73 1.63 Revenue Estimate 3.60B 3.38B 3.25B 3.39B Revenue Actual 3.48B 3.45B 3.31B 3.25B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Leidos Holdings management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $6.1 and $6.5 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 303.85% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Leidos Holdings, a bullish signal to many investors.

