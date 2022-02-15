Recap: Allegion Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Allegion ALLE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allegion beat estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $18.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegion's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.30 1.29 1.02 1.19 EPS Actual 1.56 1.32 1.20 1.49 Revenue Estimate 717.89M 708.47M 649.76M 692.76M Revenue Actual 717.00M 746.90M 694.30M 727.30M

