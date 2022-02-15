Farmers & Merchants: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Farmers & Merchants FMAO reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Farmers & Merchants beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Farmers & Merchants's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.46 0.45 0.39 EPS Actual 0.63 0.44 0.44 0.60 Revenue Estimate 16.58M 15.70M 15.33M 15.30M Revenue Actual 22.52M 20.00M 20.03M 21.75M

