Bank of N.T Butterfield: Q4 Earnings Insights

Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of N.T Butterfield beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $900.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 6.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of N.T Butterfield's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.8 0.81 0.77 0.73 EPS Actual 0.8 0.80 0.83 0.86 Revenue Estimate 123.53M 122.86M 122.24M 121.90M Revenue Actual 125.00M 125.20M 123.30M 125.30M

