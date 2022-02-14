Recap: Primerica Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Primerica PRI reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Primerica missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $2.94 versus an estimate of $3.22.

Revenue was up $125.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 7.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Primerica's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.98 2.91 2.38 2.49 EPS Actual 2.98 3.25 2.44 2.45 Revenue Estimate 676.39M 614.42M 618.65M 584.01M Revenue Actual 693.24M 654.69M 637.71M 598.33M

