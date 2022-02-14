Brookdale Senior Living: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Brookdale Senior Living BKD reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Earnings

Brookdale Senior Living reported in-line EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.44.

Revenue was up $208.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 14.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brookdale Senior Living's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.49 -0.51 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.45 -0.59 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 651.13M 745.25M 768.91M 842.80M Revenue Actual 641.65M 723.29M 749.45M 852.17M

