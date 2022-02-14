Amtech Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amtech Systems reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $9.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 26.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amtech Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.01 0.03 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.05 0.03 -0.02 0.05 Revenue Estimate 26.03M 21.93M 18.77M 16.55M Revenue Actual 24.34M 23.10M 19.79M 17.98M

