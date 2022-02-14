Cinedigm Records 42% YoY Revenue Rise In Latest Quarterly Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The streaming and entertainment company Cinedigm Corp. CIDM recorded a 42% year-over-year increase in its quarterly revenue, according to the Los Angeles-based company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings data.
What Happened: Cinedigm reported $14.1 million in third-quarter revenue, compared to $9.9 million from one year earlier. The company attributed this growth to the launch of new streaming channels — the revenue stream for this aspect of operations spiked by 104% year-over-year, a company record.
On the downside, Cinedigm recorded a net loss of $500,000. Still, that was an improvement from the previous year’s net loss of $9.7 million and a 7-cent per share loss.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
Related Link: Stock Wars: Cinedigm Vs. Curiosity Stream
How It Happened: Cinedigm closed the quarter with approximately 954,000 total subscribers to its streaming channels. The company’s film and television library grew to approximately 40,000 assets owned or under management by the Dec. 31, 2021, conclusion of the quarter, with approximately 90% of those titles available as streaming assets. at the end of the quarter — with approximately 35,000, or 90%, of the titles available as streaming assets, an increase of more than 14,000 titles, or 69%, from one year earlier.
The company credited the expansion of its streaming presence to ongoing content acquisitions and merger and acquisition activity of film, television and streaming channel catalogs.
“We put up our fourth record quarter in a row of triple-digit streaming revenue growth, have generated a net profit year-to-date and have zero debt,” said Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk. “Clearly, our strategy to generate multiple high growth revenue streams from advertising, subscriptions, digital content and from our Matchpoint technology, combined with our successful portfolio approach to the streaming network business with more than two dozen enthusiast channels, is paying off in a huge way, separating us from other players in the space and driving this tremendous growth.”
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.