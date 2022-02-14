Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Coterra Energy Inc.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Coterra Energy Inc. CTRA traded at a new 12-month high today of $24.39. Approximately 1.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.3 million shares.

Coterra Energy Inc. is currently priced 41.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $13.70.

Coterra is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia and the Permian Basin. It was formed after the 2021 merger with Cabot and Cimarex. At year-end 2020, Cabot’s proved reserves were 13.7 trillion cubic feet of equivalent, with net production that year of approximately 2,344 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

In the past 12 months, Coterra Energy Inc. share prices are bracketed by a low of $14.28 and a high of $24.39 and are now at $23.49, 64% above that low price.

