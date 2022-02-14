Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Arista Networks Stock In The Last 5 Years

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Arista Networks ANET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.36% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ANET: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.99 shares of Arista Networks at the time with $100. This investment in ANET would have produced an average annual return of 32.72%. Currently, Arista Networks has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion.

Arista Networks's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Arista Networks you would have approximately $489.53 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

