Preview: La-Z-Boy's Earnings

La-Z-Boy LZB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that La-Z-Boy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

La-Z-Boy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 7.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at La-Z-Boy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.57 0.74 0.70 EPS Actual 0.85 0.55 0.87 0.74 Price Change % -7.65% -1.6% -11.68% -5.73%

Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy were trading at $35.63 as of February 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

