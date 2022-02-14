Weber Stock Slides After Q1 Results Hit By Supply Chain Challenges, Cost Inflation

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Weber Inc WEBR reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.3% year-on-year, to $283.14 million, missing the analyst consensus of $310.78 million.
- Sales in the Americas decreased 13% Y/Y, EMEA fell 4%, and APAC was flat.
- The gross profit decreased 53% Y/Y to $64 million, and the margin was at 22.6% versus 43.6% last year.
- The operating loss was $(89.2) million versus an income of $22.9 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $(36.1) million.
- EPS loss was $(0.19). Adjusted net loss was $(46) million versus adjusted net income of $13 million in the prior-year quarter.
- Weber held $46.2 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- "Like many organizations, our results were affected by acute supply chain challenges and dramatic inflationary headwinds in raw materials, inbound freight, and foreign exchange dynamics," said CEO Chris Scherzinger.
- Weber's cash dividend of $0.04 per share is payable on March 18, 2022, to holders of its Class A Common Stock as of the close of business on March 8, 2022.
- Outlook: Weber sees FY22 net sales growth of 6% - 8%, excluding a 1% - 2% forecasted negative impact from foreign currency translation.
- It sees an adjusted EBITDA of $275 million - $325 million given the unprecedented cost challenges.
- Price Action: WEBR shares are trading lower by 11.4% at $9.25 in premarket on the last check Monday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.