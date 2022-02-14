Scorpio Tankers: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Scorpio Tankers STNG reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Scorpio Tankers missed estimated earnings by 5.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.79 versus an estimate of $-0.75.

Revenue was up $9.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 4.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Scorpio Tankers's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.25 -0.64 -0.99 -1.09 EPS Actual -1.39 -0.94 -1.05 -1.41 Revenue Estimate 127.38M 155.89M 141.46M 141.67M Revenue Actual 119.27M 139.44M 134.16M 138.24M

