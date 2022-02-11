Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Comcast Stock In The Last 15 Years

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Comcast CMCSA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.02% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CMCSA: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.21 shares of Comcast at the time with $100. This investment in CMCSA would have produced an average annual return of 8.68%. Currently, Comcast has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion.

Comcast's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $100 in Comcast you would have approximately $346.88 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

