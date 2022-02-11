Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nucor Stock In The Last 20 Years

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.97% on an annualized basis.
Buying $100 In NUE: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.00 shares of Nucor at the time with $100. This investment in NUE would have produced an average annual return of 11.3%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion.
Nucor's Share Price Over Last 20 Years
If you had invested $100 in Nucor you would have approximately $850.25 today.
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
