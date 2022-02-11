Earnings Preview: Arista Networks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Arista Networks ANET is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Arista Networks will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.73.

Arista Networks bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 20.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arista Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.64 0.60 0.60 EPS Actual 0.74 0.68 0.63 0.62 Price Change % 20.39% 0.53% 3.67% 0.68%

Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks were trading at $127.07 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

