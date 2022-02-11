Huntington Ingalls Indus's Return on Invested Capital Overview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Huntington Ingalls Indus HII showed a loss in earnings since Q3, totaling $120.00 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 14.5% to $2.68 billion during Q4. In Q3, Huntington Ingalls Indus earned $147.00 million and total sales reached $2.34 billion.

What Is ROIC?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Huntington Ingalls Indus posted an ROIC of 1.94%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Huntington Ingalls Indus, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 1.94% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Huntington Ingalls Indus reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.99/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.97/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.