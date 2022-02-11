Newmark Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Newmark Group NMRK reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Newmark Group beat estimated earnings by 16.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $383.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 6.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Newmark Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.21 0.11 0.25 EPS Actual 0.50 0.31 0.20 0.30 Revenue Estimate 685.05M 544.40M 404.87M 478.90M Revenue Actual 788.13M 629.87M 503.98M 601.43M

