Recap: Mr. Cooper Group Q4 Earnings

Mr. Cooper Group COOP reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Mr. Cooper Group beat estimated earnings by 24.59%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.22.

Revenue was up $328.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57, which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mr. Cooper Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.85 1.57 2.36 2.38 EPS Actual 2.42 1.92 2.86 2 Revenue Estimate 664.59M 684.04M 914.44M 847.47M Revenue Actual 860.00M 574.00M 1.27B 953.00M

