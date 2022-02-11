Recap: Neurocrine Biosciences Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences reported an EPS of $0.04.

Revenue was up $64.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 10.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neurocrine Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.49 0.51 0.54 EPS Actual 0.64 0.63 0.49 0.91 Revenue Estimate 297.65M 274.38M 250.63M 262.40M Revenue Actual 296.00M 288.90M 236.60M 247.90M

