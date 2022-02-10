Recap: SAP Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

SAP SAP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SAP beat estimated earnings by 13.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $1.87.

Revenue was up $138.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52, which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SAP's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.87 1.53 1.45 1.13 1.97 EPS Actual 2.13 2.05 2.11 1.69 2.01 Revenue Estimate 9.10B 7.93B 7.94B 7.67B 9.01B Revenue Actual 9.13B 8.07B 8.03B 7.66B 8.99B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

SAP management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.13 and $2.13 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 0.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for SAP, a bearish signal to many investors.

