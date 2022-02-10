GoDaddy: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

GoDaddy GDDY reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GoDaddy beat estimated earnings by 26.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $145.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 11.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GoDaddy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.32 0.32 0.36 EPS Actual 0.58 0.27 0.06 0.41 Revenue Estimate 945.60M 919.70M 885.20M 865.03M Revenue Actual 964.00M 931.30M 901.10M 873.90M

